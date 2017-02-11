Two Firefighters Injured In Parkville House Fire

February 11, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Fire and Rescue

PARKVILLE, Md (WJZ) — Two firefighters were injured and transported for non-life threatening injuries after they were called to a home at Proctor Lane and Cider Mill Road in Parkville.

Fire crews say they were called to the home around 4 p.m. for heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house. of the two firefighters taken to the hospital, one was given medical attention for smoke inhalation, and the other for minor injuries from falling debris from the roof of the building.

No other injuries were reported.

Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

