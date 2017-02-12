Officials Investigating Arsons At 3 Maryland Homes

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Officials are investigating fires at three homes they say were intentionally set.
WJLA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lDDSLd ) that Frederick County fire officials have determined that three separate fires discovered on Feb. 5 and 6 were caused by acts of arson.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to a townhome under construction at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 5, and were able to put out a small blaze that was started with construction materials. Construction crews found the remains of a second fire that had caused damage to a townhome, also under construction but almost finished. Remains of a third fire were discovered the next day in another home under construction.
Investigators are looking into the fires and searching for suspects.
