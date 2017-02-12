One Hospitalized In Sunday Morning Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
The Baltimore Police Department reports their officers were called out to the 1600 block of W. Baltimore St. for a reported shooting at 11 a.m.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
