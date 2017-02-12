Weather Blog: High Wind Warning In Effect Sunday Night Into Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frontal boundary during the day Sunday will probably not move much, and will be a divide between cool and showery weather to the north, with highs not making it out of the 40s/50s, and very mild weather to the south, with highs in the 60s/70s.
As cold front begins to cross into western areas later this afternoon and strong cold air advection begins to occur, first surge of strong winds is expected across the terrain of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia, where a High Wind Warning goes into effect at 1 PM. Peak winds from 50-60 mph are likely across portions of the warned area, especially late in the day and across the higher terrain.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook