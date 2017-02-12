Weather Blog: High Wind Warning Issued For Area

A *High Wind Warning* has been issued for central Maryland and goes into effect tonight starting at 11PM. Winds will be picking up tonight as an area of low pressure strengthens and makes it’s way up the coast.
Winds could gust up to 60mph at time with the strongest winds expected overnight Sunday through Monday morning. These winds will be strong enough to cause a few power outages and even bring down branches and small trees.
Winds will begin to relax Monday night as we turn mostly clear and colder… dropping into the 20s for overnight lows.
I will have an updated First Warning forecast for you tonight at 11PM on WJZ.