2 Men Charged In Maryland Homicide

February 13, 2017 8:00 PM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have charged two men with murder in a Salisbury shooting that left a man dead and his mother injured.

The agency said in a news release Monday that Keone Davi and Da’Quawn Waters, both 18, were arrested Friday. Troopers say they are charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old James Edward Joyce.

Police say Joyce and his mother, 56-year-old Hilda Barkley, were found shot in their apartment on Dec. 26. Joyce died on the way to a hospital and his mother was treated for two gunshot wounds.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia