2 Men Charged In Maryland Homicide

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have charged two men with murder in a Salisbury shooting that left a man dead and his mother injured.
The agency said in a news release Monday that Keone Davi and Da’Quawn Waters, both 18, were arrested Friday. Troopers say they are charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old James Edward Joyce.
Police say Joyce and his mother, 56-year-old Hilda Barkley, were found shot in their apartment on Dec. 26. Joyce died on the way to a hospital and his mother was treated for two gunshot wounds.
