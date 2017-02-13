Carroll County Sheriff Searching For Missing Westminster Teen

February 13, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Carroll County Sheriff's Department

Westminster Md. (WJZ) — Carroll County  Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old A’Kiara La’Shawn Hill.

Carroll County Sheriffs say A’Kiara was reported missing on February 10, after last being seen around 5 p.m. from her home in Westminster at the 300 block of Old New Windsor Pike.

Police say Hill has potential medical issues and does not have her prescribed medication with her. They also say she made statements to family, indicating that she would potentially harm herself.

Investigators believe Hill could possibly be in the Owings Mills area of Baltimore County or in Baltimore City.

Carroll County Sheriffs says she is 5-foot-8-inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Police ask that anyone with information on A’Kiara’s whereabouts contact Detective Corporal J. Holland of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-2575.

