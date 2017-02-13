PetSmart Recalls Dog Food With Metal Pieces Inside

Baltimore (WJZ) – PetSmart is issuing a voluntary recall of one of it’s dog food brands.
The pet shop is recalling one production lot of it’s “Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food” sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and nationwide in PetSmart retail stores. The recall comes as a precautionary measure due to a metal contamination that could become choking hazards to pets.
The FDA says the dog food was sold between October 10, 2016 and February 7, 2017 with the best by date of 8/5/19.
The Best By date is found on the bottom of the can.
So far there have been no reports of injuries or illness due to the product. Customers who bought the food can return it to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.
The recall comes just one week after another dog food was recalled. Evangers recalled their “Hunk of Beef” dog food after finding it contained pentobarbital, a drug that is used to put pets to sleep.
