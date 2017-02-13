WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Through 6 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Special Education Teacher Charged With Voyeurism Of Students

February 13, 2017 11:57 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 46-year-old special education teacher is accused recording female students while they changed clothes.

Christopher R. Clark has been charged with prurient intent.

Authorities found that Clark, a special education teacher at Milford Mill Academy, left his cell phone recording in a room used by females to change.

Police say one of the students saw the phone and took it to another teacher.

The investigation also found at least one other time that Clark recorded students changing clothes.

 

Further investigation into Clark is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

