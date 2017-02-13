Weather Blog: Windy Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a wild night of wind and a wind advisory remains in effect across the region.
The wind advisory has been issued for potential wind gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected between now and 3 p.m., but the wind advisory will not expire until 6 p.m. Monday.
Winds will begin to relax in the evening and temperatures will drop overnight into the 20s under mostly clear skies. Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with less wind and a high around 50 degrees.
