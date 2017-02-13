WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Through 6 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Windy Monday

February 13, 2017 1:17 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a wild night of wind and a wind advisory remains in effect across the region.

The wind advisory has been issued for potential wind gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected between now and 3 p.m., but the wind advisory will not expire until 6 p.m. Monday.

Winds will begin to relax in the evening and temperatures will drop overnight into the 20s under mostly clear skies. Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with less wind and a high around 50 degrees.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Chelsea Ingram
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia