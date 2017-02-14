Baltimore Teen Arrested for Threatening Father With Loaded Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Sunday night after his father said he threatened to shoot members of the family with a loaded handgun.
Officers were called to the 3900 block of Bonner Road at about 8:15 p.m. where they spoke to the father of the teen who said they got into an argument.
Investigators learned during the argument, the son got the handgun and pointed it at his father and threatened to shoot him.
The boy has been identified as Marcus Hall and has been charged as an adult with assault and gun related charges. He was transported to Central Booking.
