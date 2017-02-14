Family Plans To Seek Compensation For Lacks’ Cells

February 14, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Henrietta Lack

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man is seeking compensation for the unauthorized use of his mother’s cells that have become widely used in scientific research since her 1951 death.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2kPOucp ) that Henrietta Lacks’ son, Lawrence, and his son and daughter-in-law say they plan to file a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in coming weeks.

Attorneys previously told the family the statute of limitations had passed, but attorney Francis Lanasa says he would use a “continuing tort” argument, alleging that Hopkins continued to violate the “personal rights, privacy and body parts” of Henrietta Lacks over time.

Hopkins officials say when the cells were taken there was no established consent practice or regulations on the use of cells in research. Hopkins says it hasn’t profited from the cells.

