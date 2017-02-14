Former O’s Pitcher Ross Grimsley Talks About What Spring Training Is Like

Former Oriole pitcher Ross Grimsley joined Vinny and Haynie Tuesday to talk about his experiences at Spring Training as both a player and a coach.
He remembers the excitement of getting back to work with his teammates but also being careful of over exerting himself trying to show that you haven’t lost a step in the off-season.
It’s not all work, he reminds us though, as many players are off by noon.
The guys also discuss the World Baseball Classic and how it may affect the Orioles during Spring Training, most importantly catcher Wellington Castillo. There is some concern surrounding that as Castillo is a new addition to the roster this spring and will be behind the eight ball.
As far as the pitchers go, Ross tells us that while trying to make the big league roster is a pressure filled scenario, players rely on their preparation during the off-season to stay consistent and keep their minds off that pressure.