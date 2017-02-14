Police Searching For Man Who Hasn’t Been Heard From In A Week

February 14, 2017 11:51 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Kevin Irvin Servance has not been seen or heard from since leaving his home in Gwynn Oak, at 7 p.m. on February 7.

Servance left the 1400 block of Barrett Rd. on foot, and is known to frequent the Laurel area, where he used to live.

Anyone with information on Servance’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

