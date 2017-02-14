Student At Friends School Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Other Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a former student at Friends School of Baltimore who is accused of sexually assaulting at least three fellow students.

The Baltimore City Police Department confirms at least three incidents are being investigated, with two of those happening at Friends School, and the other happening off of school property.

Police say the suspect and three victims in this investigation are all 15 years old.

The suspect was arrested by Baltimore PD, and the case has been been handed over to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office.

Friends School of Baltimore released the following statement:

“At Friends School of Baltimore the safety and security of the children entrusted to our care is our highest priority. We are deeply saddened and disturbed that one of our students is alleged to have victimized three other students. When the school learned of these allegations, we immediately informed law enforcement authorities and have provided our full cooperation in their investigation. The student accused of these offenses is no longer enrolled at the school. We cannot comment on and we have reached no conclusions regarding these allegations. The administration, faculty and trustees of Friends School are committed to nurturing empathy and fostering in our students a strong sense of responsibility for the needs of others. We will continue to strive to support all the members of our community as we deal with these difficult matters.”

