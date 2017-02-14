‘The Wire’ Creator Host Local Fundraiser Against Travel Ban

Baltimore (WJZ) – David Simon held a fundraising protest against President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Monday night.
According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the fundraiser at Beth Am Synagogue was filled with nearly 900 Baltimore residents and notables, including Dr. Leana Wen, activist and educator DeRay McKesson and author Taylor Branch.
Simon, who created the popular HBO show “The Wire”, says his company Blown Deadline productions has agreed to match up to $100,000 in donations in response to the executive order to ban travel to seven different countries. The money will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, the Tahirih Justice Center, the National Immigration Law Center and the International Rescue Committee, organizations that provide aid to immigrants and refugees.
The sold-out “City of Immigrants: A Night of Support” had raised around $40,000 online by 8:15 p.m., and by 9 p.m., it had raised around $50,000.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook