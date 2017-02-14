Valentine’s Day Means Love & Big Money for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s Valentine’s Day and Baltimore businesses are feeling the love.

Amy Yensi visited Raimondi’s Florist in Randallstown and more.

The crew worked nonstop to keep up with demand. It’s a lot of work but no complaints here.

At Wockenfuss on Harford Road the Valentine’s Day crowd kept coming.

One order after the next for delicious truffles, chocolate covered treats, and handmade candy by the pound.

“We sell more cordial cherries on Valentine’s Day than any other time of the year,” said Paul Wockenfuss of Wockenfuss Candies.

Customized boxes for each and every customers.

“My favorite toffee, chocolate covered cashews, candy apple and the turtles,” one customer said.

From sweets to the main course.

At Citron in Quarry Lake, phones are rung off the hook with people making Valentine’s reservations. The restaurant pulled out all the stops to set a romantic mood. That includes a special Valentine’s Day menu.

“There’s large fresh lobsters, a veal chop that is not on our normal menus. Stuffed oysters that we don’t run every night on our menu and some glorious desserts,” says Charles Levine owner of Citron.

It’s all hands on deck at Raimondi’s Florist in Randallstown, dozens of staff members worked long hours to make bouquets that say I love you. More than 1200 Valentine deliveries made their way through out Baltimore.

“Valentine’s Day is the single busiest day of the year. Mother’s Day is the busiest week, Christmas is the busiest month but Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year,” said Paul raimondi, Raimundi Florist

The most popular flower are roses. More than 60,000 roses were flown in from South America. By the time Valentine’s Day is done they will all be gone.

Making the perfect arrangement for that special someone.

According to the National Retail Federation, in 2016, the average person spent $146.84 celebrating Valentine’s Day.

