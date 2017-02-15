American Girl’s Latest Doll Is A Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of American Girl’s new dolls is actually a boy: Logan Everett.
Logan will be available starting February 16.
He’s the band mate of another new character, Tenney Grant, “a rising star in the Nashville music scene.”
Logan plays drums, has brown hair and gray eyes.
According to a news release from Mattel, American Girl’s parent company, the new series of contemporary characters being introduced this year is part of an effort to provide “more stories designed to speak to even more girls’ interests, backgrounds, and experiences.”
“The fresh approach gives voice to a diverse range of personalities and backgrounds and new ways for girls to connect with smart, compelling, and aspirational characters that they can relate to and love,” the release says.
The dolls will sell for American Girl’s standard retail price of $115 for a doll and a book, according to CBS News.
