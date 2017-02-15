E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., Who Argued ‘Brady Rule’ Case, Dies

BALTIMORE (AP) — E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., a Baltimore attorney who argued a precedent-setting U.S. Supreme Court case about prosecutors’ duty to turn over evidence, has died.

Former Maryland Secretary of Human Resources Kalman Hettleman confirmed that the 90-year-old Bamberger died Sunday in Baltimore. Hettleman says he had pneumonia.

Bamberger argued at the Supreme Court in 1963 on behalf of a man named John Brady, who was convicted along with an accomplice of murder. Both men were sentenced to death, even though Brady’s accomplice confessed he alone had committed the murder. Prosecutors withheld that confession from defense lawyers.

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that prosecutors must turn over any evidence they have that could exonerate the defendant. It’s known as the “Brady rule.”

The death was first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)