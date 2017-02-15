WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Maryland Basketball Remixes Adele’s “Hello” With “Melo”

February 15, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Adele, Melo Trimble, University of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Men’s basketball team may not have won a Grammy Sunday for their rendition of Adele’s “Hello,” but they deserve an honorable mention.

The Maryland Basketball Twitter profile posted the remix of the Grammy award winner Monday, noting that “Melo Trimble may not have won any Grammys but he is up for the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award.”

University of Maryland graduate Jami Eisenstadt is behind the vocals of the song, pulling off her best impression of Adele.

Trimble has been a star at College Park since arriving in 2014 and may leave after the season to enter the NBA Draft.

