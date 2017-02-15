Md. Prosecutor Resigns; Sentenced for Indecent Exposure

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A top Maryland prosecutor is convicted after he’s caught carrying out indecent acts in public view.

Ava-Joye Burnett reports on his fall from grace.

This is a case that involves actions taken in a hotel room in Ocean City. Edward Rollins III, the top prosecutor in Cecil County found himself in an unfamiliar place inside a court room as a defendant.

Rollins has been convicted for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct last June. Rollins was seen touching himself and having sex with his wife in front of a sliding glass door at an Ocean City hotel in full view of on lookers.

One witness statement said Mr. Rollins actions “will be a disturbing memory that will forever be ingrained in my mind.”

Rollins had been the state’s attorney in Cecil County since 2011. On Monday, one day before his sentencing, he submitted his resignation.

During sentencing Rollins said “I was not as careful as I should’ve been. I had eight months to reflect on this. It consumes me. I have never intentionally hurt anybody.”

The states attorney in Worcester County pushed for a tougher punishment, but fell short.

“It wasn’t what I asked for but I respect the difficult job that the court has to do and fashioning an appropriate sentence can be difficult,” prosecutor Beau Oglesby said.

Wednesday, WJZ traveled to Rollins’ home in Cecil County, but no one answered, but his neighbor had something to say.

“It’s devastating, it has ruined their life,” Marge Patchell said. “If they didn’t like what they saw, you go in another room.”

Rollins was being considered for a promotion to become a judge. That is no longer in play.

Rollins was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation. He’ll also have to complete mental health counseling and community service.

