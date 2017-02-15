OpenTable Ranks Baltimore In Top 10 Romantic Cities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to OpenTable.com, Baltimore is among the most romantic cities in the U.S.
The OpenTable Most Romantic Cities Index was calculated using three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated “romantic” according to OpenTable diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016.
The top ten list is as follows:
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Savannah, Georgia
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Brooklyn, New York
- Richmond, Virginia
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Austin, Texas
- Baltimore, Maryland
See the full list on OpenTable.com’s blog.
Even though Baltimore was on the most romantic cities list, the only restaurant in Maryland to make the site’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America list was The Chop House in Annapolis.
