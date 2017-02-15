WEATHER BLOG: Calm Start To The Day

Hi Everyone!
I hope your day is going well. A fairly calm start and expect it fairly calm, in the forecast anyway, through the day. The previously discussed outlook with a dip in temps, and then daytime high’s getting quite mild again for the weekend, has NOT changed. Great consistency in our forecasting guidance.
It will get breezy tonight, and windy again tomorrow, but not with the wind ferocity of earlier this week. That appears to be the only “real” bump in the road. Mid-February, and that is the biggest issue? We’ll take it.
The normal overnight low is now UP to 27°. The Northern hemisphere is indeed heating up albeit SLOWLY but SURELY.
Really that is about it for today so I will say goodbye until tomorrow. Have a GREAT day!
MB!