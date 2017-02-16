WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Maryland Republicans Propose Modernizing State Pension Plan

February 16, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: State Pension Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Republican lawmakers are proposing some options to modernize the state pension system.

Legislation discussed Thursday would give employees the ability to move all retirement benefits to a new job after three years.

Sen. Andrew Serafini, a Washington County Republican, says the proposals are aimed at starting a conversation that Maryland needs to make changes to its pension system. He says the options would help create predictability and stop the state from digging deeper unfunded liabilities.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also has proposed a plan to enable the state to begin paying down the unfunded liability. It would create a 401k-style retirement plan.

Maryland last made changes to the state’s pension system in 2011, but advocates for change say more must be done.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia