Orioles Bring In Howie Clark As Assistant Major League Hitting Coach

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles named Howie Clark as Assistant Major League Hitting Coach.
Clark will join Scott Coolbaugh (Hitting Coach), Einar Diaz (Major League Coach), Bobby Dickerson (Third Base Coach), Wayne Kirby (First Base Coach), Roger McDowell (Pitching Coach), Alan Mills (Bullpen Coach), and John Russell (Bench Coach) on the Orioles Major League coaching staff.
Clark, 43, served as hitting coach for the Double-A Bowie Baysox last year after previously serving as the hitting coach for the Class-A Delmarva Shorebirds in 2015.
Clark played six Major League seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2002, 2006), Toronto Blue Jays (2003-04, 2007), and Minnesota Twins (2008) batting .262/.329/.358 with three home runs and 26 RBI in 134 career Major League games.
Over 18 professional seasons, Clark played with four different organizations including Baltimore (1992-2002, 2006), Toronto (2003-04, 2007, 2009), Pittsburgh (2005), and Minnesota (2008). He hit .286/.359/.407 over 1,436 career minor league games while slugging 84 home runs with 598 RBI. Originally selected by the Orioles in the 27th round of the 1992 First-Year Player Draft, the California native last played for Triple-A Las Vegas in the Blue Jays organization in 2009.