Rob Long Nominated As Baltimore’s Best Radio Personality

February 17, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: 1057 The Fan, Best Of Baltimore, Best Radio Personality, Rob Long

The 2017 Best of Baltimore readers’ choice awards nominations have been announced.

Our very own Rob Long from Norris & Long Morning Show on 105.7 the Fan was nominated.

Scroll down to category No. 54: Best Radio Personality and vote for him to win.

roblongpersonality Rob Long Nominated As Baltimores Best Radio Personality

You can vote for all of your favorite Baltimore-area people, events, businesses, organizations, etc., in the Best of Baltimore readers’ choice awards. You can vote for as many or as few categories as you’d like, but you can only cast your ballot once.

Choose wisely!

Voting ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

Look for the results in late April in The Baltimore Sun and on baltimoresun.com.

