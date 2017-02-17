Man Arrested For Shooting That Injured Grandmother, 2 Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for a September 2016 shooting that injured a grandmother and two children.
Delanie McCloud has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case.
The shooting happened on September 3, 2016, in the 900 block of McAleer Court.
Responding officers found three victims: a 61-year-old woman who was in a wheelchair, a 6-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl.
The woman had been shot in the leg and hip, the boy was shot in the leg, and the girl had a gunshot wound to the foot.
McCloud was arrested Thursday on Main Brook Court.
