WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Man Arrested For Shooting That Injured Grandmother, 2 Children

February 17, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for a September 2016 shooting that injured a grandmother and two children.

Delanie McCloud has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the case.

The shooting happened on September 3, 2016, in the 900 block of McAleer Court.

Responding officers found three victims: a 61-year-old woman who was in a wheelchair, a 6-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl.

The woman had been shot in the leg and hip, the boy was shot in the leg, and the girl had a gunshot wound to the foot.

McCloud was arrested Thursday on Main Brook Court.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia