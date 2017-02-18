Community Holds Crime Walk To End Violent Start To 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members are standing up against a violent start to the new year, as they march through the streets of Baltimore to encourage change.

The violence in Baltimore has frustrated community leaders and elected officials alike, and on Saturday, the religious community stepped up to send a strong message: the violence has to stop.

Following a bloody January, with dozens of murders, Baltimore’s community and religious leaders are searching for answers.

A grassroots crime walk made its way through the streets of east Baltimore to send a message.

“Come on, stop killing each other. Let’s come as one and work together,” said Baltimore PD officer Bernadette Grimes.

“We are working together to try and improve the quality of life for persons who come here, who worship in Baltimore, who live in Baltimore, who work in Baltimore,” said Pastor Reginald Thomas, with Greater Gethsemane Church.

Other crime walks are also being planned for west Baltimore in the future.

The message may be simple, but the solutions have been hard to come by. More than 40 people have been murdered in Baltimore since January.

Baltimore’s violent crime stats have surpassed other large cities.

For Chicago’s two killings per 100,000 people, Baltimore has had seven, with many of the slayings being gang-related.

“We’ve noticed the uptick in violence that’s taken place in Baltimore City,” said crime walk organizer Deshawn Batson.

Batson tells WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta it’s time for Baltimore’s religious community to step up.

“So we wanted to walk the streets of east Baltimore to let them know, ‘Hey, we’ve heard your cries. We’ve seen what’s taken place. We’re coming out to pray,'” said Batson.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh spoke Saturday afternoon, and said there’s work to be done.

“We are working to reduce the crime problem in this city,” said Pugh. “We’ve got 100 new officers on their beats currently. We’ve got 87 officers in our training class.”

Mayor Pugh says this has been a rough start to the year, but the homicide rate has slowed in the last few weeks.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook