Couple Arrested After Drugs Found At Baltimore Home

February 18, 2017 8:58 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore couple is behind bars after police report finding drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun at their home.

33-year-old Naja Baker and 35-year-old Robert Riddick both face gun and drug charges. Police also say Riddick is prohibited from owning a gun.

The two were arrested after police searched a home in the 3800 block of Glengyle Ave.

Police seized a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 5 pounds of marijuana, more than $3,000, and equipment to manufacture drugs.

