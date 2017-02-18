Couple Arrested After Drugs Found At Baltimore Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore couple is behind bars after police report finding drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun at their home.
33-year-old Naja Baker and 35-year-old Robert Riddick both face gun and drug charges. Police also say Riddick is prohibited from owning a gun.
The two were arrested after police searched a home in the 3800 block of Glengyle Ave.
Police seized a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 5 pounds of marijuana, more than $3,000, and equipment to manufacture drugs.
