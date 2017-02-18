Weather Blog: Sunny And Warm Weekend

February 18, 2017 11:30 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

There will be increasing clouds today with a high near 67, with light southwest winds increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

For tonight, there will be a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 48 and west wind 5 to 7 mph. There will be a small chance of precipitation, at around 20 percent.

For Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. And on Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 41 and a northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

