Police: Man Shot During Argument On MTA Bus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night after they say the victim was shot while arguing with a woman on an MTA bus.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m., in the 1000 block of Russell St.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man on an MTA bus who had been shot in the upper torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation found that the man had been arguing with a woman while on the #27 MTA bus.

During the argument, the woman took out a gun and shot him.

Police say they have identified the woman, and an arrest warrant has been issued. Police have not released the name of the suspect in this case.

