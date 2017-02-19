Police Release 911 Calls Of Tragic Malone Family House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Desperate calls for help. The fear and shock can be heard in the voices of every caller. The calls give a sense of how quickly the fire spread. The merciless fire killed six siblings, destroyed a home and touched hearts around the world.

Now WJZ obtains the 911 calls from the tragic night of January 12.

Operator: “Do you see flames or smoke?

Caller: “It’s a flame. It’s really burning. The whole house is burning.”

Katie Malone and her nine children were trapped inside.

Six of them: Bridgette, Amelia, Billy, Amanda, Zoe, and Daniel, could not escape the flames and smoke consuming their northeast Baltimore home.

Caller: “Springwood Avenue Baltimore, Maryland. It’s a fire and it’s a big family and they’re screaming.”

The monstrous blaze igniting some to spring into action.

Caller: “We’ve got people out here trying to go in the building.

Operator: “Tell them if they come out of the building, please do not go back in.”

But neighbors could not get the victims in time.

“I’m really heartbroken because I thought I could do more and I really couldn’t,” says neighbor Robert Spencer.

In the days that followed the horrific fire, prayers and financial support for Katie Malone, her 3 surviving children and the young victims, poured in from across the lobe.

The mother issued written statements of gratitude, but has yet to speak out publicly on the tragedy. At a viewing ceremony earlier this month, the family expressed appreciation for the generosity.

“It’s truly humbling and you truly realize how good people are,” says Sandy Ward, the children’s grandmother.

A community coming together in the face of inexplicable loss. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Katie Malone is a longtime staffer of congressman Elijah Cummings.