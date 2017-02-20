Best Places To See Indie Rock In Baltimore

By Joel Furches Baltimore City has one of the best music scenes in the nation. There are amateur and professional stage venues, music stores, recording studios and street performers scattered all over the city. Every college in Maryland has a first class music program to foster young talent. So it’s no surprise that a lot of performers with potential get their start in Baltimore, and this is encouraged by the number of venues throughout the city where people crowd to see Indie Music. Whether you’re into the Indie Rock scene or not, it is well worth it to take some time to visit some of these locales and enjoy what may be the beginnings of the next musical sensation.

www.theottobar.com 2549 N. Howard St.Baltimore, MD 21218(410) 662-0069 While Ottobar is a first-class establishment, it cultivates the dimmer and more intimate atmosphere of a dive bar. This serves as an excellent contrast to the platform offered for the live music acts around which the bar centers. Considered by many to be one of the best venues in Baltimore City to hear up and coming musical acts, Ottobar offers everything from Rock to DJing, to more intimate acoustic performances in the upstairs area. The sound in the bar is excellent, giving all patrons access to the tunes being rocked out. Visit Ottobar to throw back a few drinks and relax to music you may be hearing for the first time.

www.the8x10.com 10 E. Cross St.Baltimore, MD 21230(410) 625-2000 As the name suggests, the 8X10 is a smaller venue which is 100 percent focused on the music. It’s probably not even fair to call it a bar, since it is essentially a year round concert which serves drinks. Given that there is a balcony from which to see the stage, line of sight is never a problem in the 8X10. Drinks are brought to you, so that you never have to leave your seat as you let the music take you away for what is guaranteed to be a night well spent.

www.thehorsebaltimore.com 1626 Thames St.Baltimore, MD 21231(410) 327-8111 Among other things, The Horse You Came In On Saloon is possibly the oldest bar in America, dating all the way back to 1775. This gives it a rustic atmosphere which isn't just posturing. Nevertheless, the music The Horse hosts is cutting edge. With performances daily, the music kicks off around noon each day and rocks late into the night. The Horse features three bars, and hosts a different style of music with each bar so that whatever your musical tastes, you are sure to find something that you like somewhere inside the Horse You Came In On Saloon.

www.catseyepub.com 1730 Thames St.Baltimore, MD 21231(410) 276-9866 Regulars of the Cat’s Eye Pub can tell you how friendly and relaxing the atmosphere is within the establishment. While the Cat’s Eye is known for hosting a great deal of Jazz, you’re likely to hear some Indie Rock if you visit on a weeknight. Best way to know ahead of time is the visit its detailed online calendar for a show schedule ahead of time. The pub has become renowned enough to have collected a pile of awards and accolades, including the Best of Baltimore listing it received last year. In addition to the live music, which plays the entire time the bar is open, the beer is varied and tasty enough to bring customers back on its own.