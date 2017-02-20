Dozens Gather For ‘Not My President’s Day’ Protest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of protesters are gathered in Washington to rally against President Donald Trump.
More than 100 people chanted “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate: That’s what makes America great” at Washington’s Dupont Circle on Monday. Dozens of people held signs with sayings like “He is not above the law” and “#45: Mockery Worldwide.”
The DC rally is one of several “Not My President’s Day” protests planned across the country to mark the President’s Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump’s immigration policies, among other things.
Lee Carter is running for a northern Virginia House of Delegates seat. Carter told the crowd that people have “had enough” of Trump’s administration. Carter says that’s “quite a feat,” considering Trump has only been in office a month.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)