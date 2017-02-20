Missing Carroll County Woman Found Dead In Reisterstown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman 25-year-old Kristin Marie Spurrier was located deceased in her vehicle earlier this afternoon. She had been missing for over two weeks.

Police say at around 4 p.m. a person found her missing 2010 Ford Fusion belonging to the missing woman, parked in the area of Shaftsbury Court in Reisterstown and contacted police.

Officers from both Carroll County Sherriff’s Office and the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the area.

Investigators were able to identify the body inside the car as Kristin Spurrier.

Police say she was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation into the cause of death.

Police say because of where she was found, Baltimore County Police will now assume the lead role in the investigation.

Kristin had been missing since February 4th, 2017.

This story is being updated.

