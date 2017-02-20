Prince George’s Co. Police Department Mourns Loss Of K9 Officer

February 20, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Prince George's County Police Department

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police announced on social media on Monday the passing of their active duty K9 officer Tron. Tron was only 7 years old.

PGPD K9 officer Tron

Officers say Tron was the faithful partner of Sergeant Nick Cicale. Tron became ill on Thursday evening and was taken to the vet. The vet found that he had an aggressive form of blood cancer that had spread to several organs.

PGPD says that Tron served as a patrol and drug detection dog almost his entire life — from September 2010 until his death on February 17.

PGPD K9 officer Tron

Tron was an incredible resource to the police department, as officers say throughout his career Tron successfully located several dangerous suspects, and even located many pieces of evidence.

k9 officer tron

PGPD officers say Tron also received four gold medals during the 2015 World Police and Fire Games.

 

