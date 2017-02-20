Unattended Dump Truck Driver Gets 65 Days In Child Death

February 20, 2017 2:56 PM

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A dump truck driver whose unattended truck ran over and killed a North Carolina boy while he went to use the bathroom has been sentenced to 65 days in jail.

Media outlets reported that 28-uear-old Alejandro Suarez pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor death by vehicle charge.

Prosecutors say Suarez left the fully loaded dump truck in neutral, but put on the brakes on Dec. 26 in a Hillsborough subdivision.

Authorities say the truck was too heavy for the brakes and rolled down a hill, hitting 5-year-old Everett Copeland as he played outside with three other children.

Suarez has been in jail since the death. His sentence will end Feb. 28. Federal immigration authorities will then likely take custody of him because officials say he’s in the country illegally.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia