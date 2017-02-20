Weather Blog: Gorgeous President’s Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another gorgeous day on tap across central Maryland!
Highs will be cooler than Sunday, but certainly not cold! Tuesday will be the coolest day out of the next five, thanks to some extra cloud cover and a few showers could roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be on the rise once again as we head into the middle of the week: 60s on Wednesday, followed by 70s Thursday and Friday.
I don’t think we will break any records as we end the week, but we certainly will be nearing record highs. Enjoy the weather today, especially if you have the day off!
