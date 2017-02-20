WEATHER BLOG: Mild Presidents Day!

February 20, 2017 7:16 AM
Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Presidents Day 2017, and what a mild one it is. Not quite yesterday’s 71° but this day’s high of 59° is way, WAY, above the normal of 46°. The record for today goes back to 1930 with a 76° reading. The record low was just 2 years ago, 2015, with a reading of 2°. TWO FREAKING DERGREES. Think we are on a good run here? Like I have been saying DO NOT overthink this. just enjoy.

And keep enjoying. All week. And into the weekend. Here are the expected highs, and lows today through Saturday.

MON-59/34, TUE-54/44, WED-68/48, THU-73/49, FRI-66/55, SAT-64/38. Say “it” with me, “WOW!!”

Again let’s not overthink this. Plenty of Winter left to hit the fan. No over the next five day’s though. And THAT is for sure!

MB!

