Anne Arundel Police Officer Adopts Cat He Rescued

February 21, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – An Anne Arundel Police officer makes a rescue that will stay with him for years.

According to the “Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Control” Facebook page, the cat was rescued from a home after her elderly owner had passed away not long after his wife.

The officers found the cat frightened and crying in the home. There was no known next of kin so the officers brought the cat, named Julia, to animal control.

Once it was confirmed there was no next of kin, she was quickly adopted by the officer who dropped her off at the shelter. He told the workers at the animal control that he couldn’t get Julia out of his mind.

