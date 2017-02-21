Apology Letters, Jail Time For Woman Who Looted Liquor After Ellicott City Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was sentenced to three days behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to looting bottles of liquor from a restaurant following the Ellicott City flooding last summer.

Madeline Eve Scott pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary on Tuesday. She was sentenced to three days in jail, followed by 18 months of supervised probation, according to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lenore R. Gelfman also ordered Scott to write apology letters to Evan Brown and to the Ellicott City Partnership.

Scott was arrested after Evan Brown, an owner of Portalli’s restaurant, reported seeing Scott taking four bottles of liquor from the restaurant the day after flooding devastated Ellicott City.

When the owner confronted Scott, he said she cursed at him, but he was able to get back three of the bottles.

Scott then threw the last bottle at Brown. Brown followed her after she left, and a neighbor recognized the woman and identified her as Madeline Scott.

Brown, who was unable to attend the hearing, reportedly wrote a victim impact statement, saying the theft was “a hateful and unsympathetic act by a stranger,” according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook