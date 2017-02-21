Bill Introduced To Reinstate Death Penalty In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the most controversial decisions in Maryland history is being revisited, as a group of state lawmakers want to reinstate the death penalty to apply to people convicted of murdering police and first responders.

It’s a call for response to the recent killings of police officers here in Maryland and across the country.

Back in May 2013, the state repealed the death penalty in Maryland.

The killings of officers nationwide, along with the recent one year anniversary of the deaths and Harford Co. deputies Patrick Daily and Mark Logsdon, have lawmakers calling for action.

“House Bill 881 is to reinstitute the death penalty but in limited circumstances,” said Republican Anne Arundel County Delegate Michael Malone. “Anne Arundel and the circumstances are when murder involves a police officer, a first responder or a correction officer.”

Those against reinstating capital punishment say they’ve had that argument.

“We considered people who shot and killed police officers or correctional officers, all kinds of really heinous crimes and we came to the conclusion that life without the possibility of parole is probably an even harsher penalty,” said Delegate Curt Anderson.

It might be an argument they’ve had before, but a new legislature might think differently.

“Evil individuals are killing our folks with no good reason other than what they do for a living, which is trying to protect us,” said Malone. “And I thought the way to deter this is to put the death penalty back in place.”

The bill was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday.

You may remember that those who were against repealing the death penalty wanted the voters to decide, but couldn’t get enough signatures to put it on the ballot.

