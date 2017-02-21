Orioles Acquire LHP Richard Bleier From Yankees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired LHP Richard Bleier from the New York Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF/OF Christian Walker has been designated for assignment.
Bleier, 29, went 55-57 with a 4.02 ERA (413 ER/925.1 IP) in 241 career minor league games (123 starts). He made his Major League debut on May 30, 2016 against Toronto. In the month of September, he made seven relief appearances, posting a 0.00 ERA (9.2 IP) while allowing three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft.
Walker, 25, batted .264/.342/.449 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in 131 games for Norfolk last season. He has appeared in 13 Major League games, batting .148/.258/.296 with one home run and one RBI.