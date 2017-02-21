Police Seek Identity Of Suspect Who Robbed Same Bank Twice

February 21, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: bank robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed the same bank twice in the past several months.

Police say the robberies happened back in September 2016 and January 2017, at the Capital One Bank in Mount Airy.

The suspect displayed a note saying he had a gun, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black man in his twenties, with a slim build, and is approximately 6’2.

Police believe he is driving a 2010 white Ford Escape, which he parked near the bank.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at (410) 386-3000.

