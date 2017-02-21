President Takes Stance Against Anti-Semitism Following Threats Against Jewish Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wave of anti-semitic hate crimes are sweeping through Maryland and across the country. After previously deflecting questions on the issue, President Trump breaks his silence on the growing threats against the Jewish community.

Another series of bomb threats hit 11 more Jewish community centers Monday. In all, there have been nearly 70 threats at JCC’s across the country since the beginning of the year.

Jewish communities on high alert Monday, as police responded to nearly a dozen bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers across the country.

A center in La Jolla California evacuated, the same story in Minnesota, and upstate New York, acts some describe as telephone terrorism.

“The whole country seems to be under threat.”

In Missouri, nearly two hundred headstones at a Jewish cemetery were also toppled.

Under growing pressure to address the threats, President Trump finally speaking out to denounce the apparent rise in anti-semitic incidents after a tour Tuesday of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“This tour is a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatred in all of its ugly forms. The anti-semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful.”

While the Pikesville JCC was not involved in this latest series of threats, it has been targeted before.

The building had to be evacuated and examined, and earlier this month in Harford County anti-semitic flyers were found littered around driveways.

Jewish Community leaders tell WJZ having the president and even his daughter address the issue speaks volumes

“It was gratifying to hear the President speak,” says Howard Libit, with the Baltimore Jewish Council.

But some members of Maryland Jewish Community are still on edge.

“I’m sure people are worried, I’m sure people are concerned for their safety, the safety of their co-workers, their families, their community members,” says Jeremy Weiss, an active member of the Baltimore Jewish community.

In Maryland, the last two reported threats came in January. All of the threats so far have turned out to be hoaxes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook