Runaway Cow Dies After Leading Police On Wild Chase In New York City

NEW YORK (WJZ/AP) — A cow has reportedly died after an apparent escape from a slaughterhouse that led police on a wild chase through New York City streets.

CBS New York reports that the cow died en-route during transport to the Center for Animal Care and Control on Linden Blvd in Brooklyn.

Police corralled the animal in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens, after a chase that lasted more than an hour.

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull or steer trotting through a residential neighborhood with several tranquilizer darts stuck in its hide.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the cow causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.

CBS New York reports that after being captured alive, the bull was loaded into a trailer but sadly died en- route during transport to the Center for Animal Care and Control on Linden Blvd in Brooklyn.

