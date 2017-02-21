VIDEO: Dramatic Rescue Of Driver From Car After Fiery Crash

February 21, 2017 6:50 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bodycam footage caught the dramatic video of two Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers saving a driver from his vehicle after it caught fire following a crash Sunday night.

The wreck happened at 10:45 p.m., in the 1500 block of Bladesnsburg Rd., when a vehicle went off the roadway, hit a light pole, then caught fire.

The responding officers had to smash through the driver’s window, and were able to pull the man away from the burning car.

The driver was treated at an area hospital, and later released.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia