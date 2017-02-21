VIDEO: Dramatic Rescue Of Driver From Car After Fiery Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bodycam footage caught the dramatic video of two Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers saving a driver from his vehicle after it caught fire following a crash Sunday night.
The wreck happened at 10:45 p.m., in the 1500 block of Bladesnsburg Rd., when a vehicle went off the roadway, hit a light pole, then caught fire.
The responding officers had to smash through the driver’s window, and were able to pull the man away from the burning car.
The driver was treated at an area hospital, and later released.
