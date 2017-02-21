Warden At Delaware Prison Where Uprising Happened Placed On Leave

February 21, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Smyrna, Steven Floyd

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The warden of the correctional center where an officer was killed during a prisoner uprising earlier this month has been placed on administrative leave.

Sgt. Steven Floyd, 47, was killed in an 18-hour standoff and hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

Warden David Pierce is now on paid leave, according to the Delaware Department of Corrections.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

