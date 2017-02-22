Environmentalists Push For Forest Preservation In Maryland

February 22, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Maryland Forests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of doing more to protect forests in Maryland are holding a rally.

It’s being held Wednesday in front of the Maryland State House before a hearing on legislation to strengthen the state’s Forest Conservation Act.

State reports indicate more than 14,480 acres of forest have been lost to development statewide in the past eight years. That’s despite a law intended to minimize the clearing of forests, which helps reduce pollution runoff into the bay.

The measure would require developers to replant an acre of forest land for each acre they cut down. It would give jurisdictions flexibility to charge higher fees to developers who can’t replant.

The bill would alter exemptions for cutting or clearing public utility rights-of-way for land for specific electric generating stations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia