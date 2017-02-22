ESPN Announcer Booker Corrigan To Join CBS Radio For Morning Show Feature

February 22, 2017 12:45 PM
ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Scott ‘Booker’ Corrigan, will join each of CBS Radio’s morning shows for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

Corrigan, a former teacher and lacrosse coach of 20 years and the founder of his own sports broadcasting company, Kudda, will be live in the studio with our morning shows each week for the PNC Bank Lacrosse Player of the Week, the week’s biggest high school lacrosse games around the state and more.

Tune in to Mix 106.5 around 7:50 a.m., Today’s 101.9 around 8 a.m. and 105.7 The Fan at 8:15 a.m. to hear more.

 

 

